Persons
Michael J. Fox
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael J. Fox
Michael J. Fox
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael J. Fox
Academy Awards, USA 2023
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
