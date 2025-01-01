Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Michael J. Fox Awards

Michael J. Fox
Awards and nominations of Michael J. Fox
Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1989 Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988 Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987 Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1986 Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988 Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987 Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986 Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998 Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989 Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985 Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
