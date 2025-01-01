Menu
Robert Duvall
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Duvall
Robert Duvall
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Duvall
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1998
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Miniseries
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1980
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1978
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1973
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1985
Best Actor
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1981
Best Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1993
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
