Kinoafisha Persons Frances McDormand Awards

Awards and nominations of Frances McDormand

Frances McDormand
Awards and nominations of Frances McDormand
Academy Awards, USA 2021 Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2018 Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1997 Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2023 Academy Awards, USA 2023
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2006 Academy Awards, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2001 Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1989 Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1994 Golden Globes, USA 1994
Special Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009 Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Winner
Outstanding Limited Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Film
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997 BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2014 Venice Film Festival 2014
Persol Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1993 Venice Film Festival 1993
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 1998 Sundance Film Festival 1998
Tribute to Independent Vision Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
