Kinoafisha Persons Don Cheadle Awards

Awards and nominations of Don Cheadle

Don Cheadle
Academy Awards, USA 2005 Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006 BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
 Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2016 Berlin International Film Festival 2016
Best First Feature Award
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
