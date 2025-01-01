Menu
Don Cheadle
Awards and nominations of Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle
Awards and nominations of Don Cheadle
Academy Awards, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2006
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2016
Best First Feature Award
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
