Kiefer Sutherland
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kiefer Sutherland
Kiefer Sutherland
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Kiefer Sutherland
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2015
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
