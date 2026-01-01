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James Gandolfini
Awards
Awards and nominations of James Gandolfini
James Gandolfini
About
Filmography
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Awards
Awards and nominations of James Gandolfini
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Outstanding Nonfiction Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
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