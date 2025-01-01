Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Paul Newman Awards

Paul Newman
Academy Awards, USA 1994 Academy Awards, USA 1994
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1987 Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1986 Academy Awards, USA 1986
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2003 Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1995 Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1983 Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1982 Academy Awards, USA 1982
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1969 Academy Awards, USA 1969
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1968 Academy Awards, USA 1968
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1964 Academy Awards, USA 1964
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1962 Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1959 Academy Awards, USA 1959
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1958 Cannes Film Festival 1958
Best Actor
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1987 Cannes Film Festival 1987
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1973 Cannes Film Festival 1973
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1984 Golden Globes, USA 1984
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1969 Golden Globes, USA 1969
Best Director
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1966 Golden Globes, USA 1966
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1964 Golden Globes, USA 1964
World Film Favorite - Male
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1957 Golden Globes, USA 1957
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995 Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987 Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983 Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1968 Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1963 Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1962 Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
 Outstanding Miniseries
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1981 Primetime Emmy Awards 1981
Outstanding Directing in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1962 BAFTA Awards 1962
Best Foreign Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971 BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1964 BAFTA Awards 1964
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1959 BAFTA Awards 1959
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1995 Berlin International Film Festival 1995
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1986 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1986
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
