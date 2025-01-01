Menu
Jon Voight
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jon Voight
Jon Voight
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1978
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1970
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2024
Worst Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2005
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
