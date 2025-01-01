Menu
Awards and nominations of Susan Sarandon
Susan Sarandon
Awards and nominations of Susan Sarandon
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2016
Kering Women in Motion Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1995
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1982
Best Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2015
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2013
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Female Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
