Helena Bonham Carter
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2024
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
