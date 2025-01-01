Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Will Smith
Awards
Awards and nominations of Will Smith
Will Smith
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Will Smith
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2022
Redeemer Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Worst Screenplay
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Worst Original Song
Winner
Worst Original Song
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 2020
Redeemer Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2016
Redeemer Award
Nominee
Redeemer Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Generation Award
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Male Performance
Winner
Best Male Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Male Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Movie Song
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree