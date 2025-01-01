Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aziz Beyshenaliev Aziz Beyshenaliev
Kinoafisha Persons Aziz Beyshenaliev

Aziz Beyshenaliev

Aziz Beyshenaliev

Date of Birth
15 March 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces

Popular Films

Olma Djon 8.4
Olma Djon (2019)
Amanat 7.6
Amanat (2016)
Ostrov Vozrozhdeniya 7.5
Ostrov Vozrozhdeniya (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 26 Films 22 TV Shows 4 Actor 26
Koba
Koba
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2025, Kazakhstan
Osobennyi doktor
Osobennyi doktor Osobennyi doktor
Drama 2025, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Menin atym kyzbolsyn
Menin atym kyzbolsyn Menin atym kyzbolsyn
Comedy 2024, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Lay
Lay Lay
Detective, Thriller 2024, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Ostrov Vozrozhdeniya 7.5
Ostrov Vozrozhdeniya Ostrov Vozrozhdeniya
Thriller 2024, Kazakhstan
A Dark Yard 7.2
A Dark Yard
Drama 2023, Kazakhstan
Essiz gashyk
Essiz gashyk Essiz gashyk
Comedy 2023, Kazakhstan
Basқa Variant Zhoқ
Basқa Variant Zhoқ
Comedy 2023, Kazakhstan
Peri
Peri
Drama 2023, Kyrgyzstan
Месть
Месть Месть
Drama 2023, Kyrgyzstan
Zhugirmek / Жyгірмек
Zhugirmek / Жyгірмек Zhugirmek / Жyгірмек
Comedy 2023, Kazakhstan
Bari oz kolynda
Bari oz kolynda Bari oz kolynda
Sci-Fi 2023, Kazakhstan
Akula 7.4
Akula
Crime, Thriller, Drama 2022, Russia
Қызымның қорғаушысы 5.8
Қызымның қорғаушысы Қызымның қорғаушысы
Action 2022, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Zero
Zero Zero
Drama 2022, Kazakhstan
Я здесь
Я здесь Я здесь
Detective, Thriller 2019, Kazakhstan
Olma Djon 8.4
Olma Djon Olma Djon
Drama 2019, France / Kazakhstan
Nedelimoe
Nedelimoe Nedelimoe
Crime, Drama, Comedy 2017, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Amanat 7.6
Amanat Amanat
Drama 2016, Kazakhstan
Stranstviya Sindbada
Stranstviya Sindbada
Action, Crime 2012, Russia
Mech Pobedy
Mech Pobedy Mech Pobedy
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2012, Kazakhstan
Afalina's jump 7
Afalina's jump Afalina's jump
Crime 2009, Russia / Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Mustafa Shokai 4.8
Mustafa Shokai Mustafa Shokay
Biography, Drama, History 2008, Kazakhstan
Paragraf 78 - Film vtoroy 5.3
Paragraf 78 - Film vtoroy Paragraf 78 - Film vtoroy
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2007, Russia
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more