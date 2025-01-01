Menu
Aziz Beyshenaliev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
15 March 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Popular Films
8.4
Olma Djon
(2019)
7.6
Amanat
(2016)
7.5
Ostrov Vozrozhdeniya
(2024)
Filmography
Actor
26
Koba
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2025, Kazakhstan
Osobennyi doktor
Osobennyi doktor
Drama
2025, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
Menin atym kyzbolsyn
Menin atym kyzbolsyn
Comedy
2024, Kazakhstan
Lay
Lay
Lay
Detective, Thriller
2024, Kazakhstan
Watch trailer
7.5
Ostrov Vozrozhdeniya
Ostrov Vozrozhdeniya
Thriller
2024, Kazakhstan
7.2
A Dark Yard
Drama
2023, Kazakhstan
Essiz gashyk
Essiz gashyk
Comedy
2023, Kazakhstan
Basқa Variant Zhoқ
Comedy
2023, Kazakhstan
Peri
Drama
2023, Kyrgyzstan
Месть
Месть
Drama
2023, Kyrgyzstan
Zhugirmek / Жyгірмек
Zhugirmek / Жyгірмек
Comedy
2023, Kazakhstan
Bari oz kolynda
Bari oz kolynda
Sci-Fi
2023, Kazakhstan
7.4
Akula
Crime, Thriller, Drama
2022, Russia
5.8
Қызымның қорғаушысы
Қызымның қорғаушысы
Action
2022, Kazakhstan
Zero
Zero
Zero
Drama
2022, Kazakhstan
Я здесь
Я здесь
Detective, Thriller
2019, Kazakhstan
8.4
Olma Djon
Olma Djon
Drama
2019, France / Kazakhstan
Nedelimoe
Nedelimoe
Crime, Drama, Comedy
2017, Kazakhstan
7.6
Amanat
7.6
Amanat
Amanat
Drama
2016, Kazakhstan
Stranstviya Sindbada
Action, Crime
2012, Russia
Mech Pobedy
Mech Pobedy
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2012, Kazakhstan
7
Afalina's jump
Afalina's jump
Crime
2009, Russia / Kazakhstan
4.8
Mustafa Shokai
4.8
Mustafa Shokai
Mustafa Shokay
Biography, Drama, History
2008, Kazakhstan
5.3
Paragraf 78 - Film vtoroy
Paragraf 78 - Film vtoroy
Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2007, Russia
