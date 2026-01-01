Menu
Russian
Kak Ivan v skazku popal

Kak Ivan v skazku popal

Kak Ivan v skazku popal - teaser-trailer
Kak Ivan v skazku popal  teaser-trailer
Country Russia
World premiere 17 September 2026
Release date
17 September 2026 Russia Централ Партнершип
Production Central Partnership Productions, Studio Trite
Also known as
Kak Ivan v skazku popal, Как Иван в сказку попал
Director
Alexey Nuzhny
Cast
Pelageya
Mariya Aronova
Irina Gorbacheva
Miron Provorov
Santa Nuzhnaya
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Kak Ivan v skazku popal - teaser-trailer
Kak Ivan v skazku popal Teaser-trailer
