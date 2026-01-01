Menu
Bitva motorov
Bitva motorov
Bitva motorov
Adventure
Biography
Drama
Bitva motorov
Country
Russia
Production year
2026
World premiere
8 October 2026
Release date
8 October 2026
Russia
Централ Партнершип
Production
Central Partnership Productions, Gazprom Media, Kinoslovo
Also known as
Bitva motorov, Battle of Engines, Битва моторов
Director
Ilya Malanin
Cast
Paulina Andreyeva
Ivan Yankovsky
Yuriy Borisov
Aleksei Guskov
Daria Mureeva
Bitva motorov
Bitva motorov
