Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 8 October 2026
Release date
8 October 2026 Russia Централ Партнершип
Production Central Partnership Productions, Gazprom Media, Kinoslovo
Also known as
Bitva motorov, Battle of Engines, Битва моторов
Director
Ilya Malanin
Ilya Malanin
Cast
Paulina Andreyeva
Paulina Andreyeva
Ivan Yankovsky
Ivan Yankovsky
Yuriy Borisov
Yuriy Borisov
Aleksei Guskov
Aleksei Guskov
Daria Mureeva
Film Trailers
Bitva motorov - teaser-trailer
Bitva motorov Teaser-trailer
Bitva motorov - teaser
Bitva motorov Teaser
