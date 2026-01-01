Menu
Devyataya planeta
Devyataya planeta
Action
Sci-Fi
Country
Russia
Production year
2026
World premiere
24 September 2026
Release date
24 September 2026
Russia
Централ Партнершип
Production
CTB Film Company, Dixi-tv, Gazprom Media
Also known as
Devyataya planeta, The Ultimate Planet, Девятая планета
Director
Nikolay Rybnikov
Cast
Yuriy Borisov
Irina Starshenbaum
Aleksey Serebryakov
Maksim Emelyanov
Konstantin Beloshapka
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
