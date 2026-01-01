Menu
Mahesh Jadu
Date of Birth
26 October 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action hero, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Witcher 8.3
The Witcher (2019)
It Only Takes a Night 7.1
It Only Takes a Night (2023)
7.0
Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky

Filmography

Genre
Year
It Only Takes a Night 7.1
It Only Takes a Night
Comedy, Romantic 2023, Australia
The Witcher 8.3
The Witcher
Drama, Action, Fantasy 2019, USA
The Lovers 5.9
The Lovers
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Romantic 2014, Belgium / India / Australia
I, Frankenstein 5.6
I, Frankenstein
Thriller, Horror 2013, USA / Austria
7
Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky
Action , USA
