Mahesh Jadu
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mahesh Jadu
Date of Birth
26 October 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action hero, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
The Witcher
(2019)
7.1
It Only Takes a Night
(2023)
7.0
Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2019
2014
2013
All
5
Films
4
TV Shows
1
Actor
5
7.1
It Only Takes a Night
It Only Takes a Night
Comedy, Romantic
2023, Australia
Watch trailer
8.3
The Witcher
Drama, Action, Fantasy
2019, USA
5.9
The Lovers
The Lovers
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Romantic
2014, Belgium / India / Australia
Watch trailer
5.6
I, Frankenstein
I, Frankenstein
Thriller, Horror
2013, USA / Austria
Watch trailer
7
Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky
Ice Road 2: Road to the Sky
Action
, USA
