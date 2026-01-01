Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lyna Khoudri
Lyna Khoudri Lyna Khoudri
Kinoafisha Persons Lyna Khoudri

Lyna Khoudri

Lyna Khoudri

Date of Birth
3 October 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Action heroine, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The French Dispatch 7.5
The French Dispatch (2021)
The Specials 7.4
The Specials (2019)
The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan 7.4
The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Fantomas Fantômas
Action, Crime, Thriller 2027, France
Carême 6.9
Carême
Drama 2025, USA/France
Eagles of the Republic 6.9
Eagles of the Republic Eagles of the Republic
Drama 2025, Denmark / Finland / France / Sweden
13 Days, 13 Nights 7
13 Days, 13 Nights 13 jours, 13 nuits
Action, Biography, Drama 2025, France
Watch trailer
The Empire 5.2
The Empire L'Empire
Comedy, Sci-Fi 2024, Belgium / France / Germany / Italy
Watch trailer
The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan 7.4
The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan Les Trois Mousquetaires: D'Artagnan
Adventure 2023, France
Watch trailer
The Three Musketeers: Milady 6.9
The Three Musketeers: Milady Les Trois Mousquetaires: Milady
Adventure, Action, History 2023, France
Watch trailer
Novembre 6.2
Novembre Novembre
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2022, France
Watch trailer
Houria 6.4
Houria Houria
Drama 2022, Algeria / France
The French Dispatch 7.5
The French Dispatch The French Dispatch
Romantic, Comedy 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Haute Couture 6.2
Haute Couture La beauté du geste
Romantic 2021, France
Watch trailer
The Place of Another 6.4
The Place of Another La place d'une autre
Drama 2021, France
Gagarine 6.8
Gagarine Gagarine
Drama 2020, France
Savages
Savages
Drama, Thriller, 2019, France
Papicha 7.1
Papicha Papicha
Drama 2019, France
The Specials 7.4
The Specials Hors normes / The Specials
Comedy 2019, France
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more