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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Lyna Khoudri
Lyna Khoudri
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyna Khoudri
Lyna Khoudri
Lyna Khoudri
Date of Birth
3 October 1992
Age
33 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.5
The French Dispatch
(2021)
7.4
The Specials
(2019)
7.4
The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
History
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2027
2025
2024
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
All
16
Films
14
TV Shows
2
Actress
16
Fantomas
Fantômas
Action, Crime, Thriller
2027, France
6.9
Carême
Drama
2025, USA/France
6.9
Eagles of the Republic
Eagles of the Republic
Drama
2025, Denmark / Finland / France / Sweden
7
13 Days, 13 Nights
13 jours, 13 nuits
Action, Biography, Drama
2025, France
Watch trailer
5.2
The Empire
L'Empire
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2024, Belgium / France / Germany / Italy
Watch trailer
7.4
The Three Musketeers: D'Artagnan
Les Trois Mousquetaires: D'Artagnan
Adventure
2023, France
Watch trailer
6.9
The Three Musketeers: Milady
Les Trois Mousquetaires: Milady
Adventure, Action, History
2023, France
Watch trailer
6.2
Novembre
Novembre
Crime, Drama, Thriller
2022, France
Watch trailer
6.4
Houria
Houria
Drama
2022, Algeria / France
7.5
The French Dispatch
The French Dispatch
Romantic, Comedy
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
Haute Couture
La beauté du geste
Romantic
2021, France
Watch trailer
6.4
The Place of Another
La place d'une autre
Drama
2021, France
6.8
Gagarine
Gagarine
Drama
2020, France
Savages
Drama, Thriller,
2019, France
7.1
Papicha
Papicha
Drama
2019, France
7.4
The Specials
Hors normes / The Specials
Comedy
2019, France
Watch trailer
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