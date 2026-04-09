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Planeta
7.0
Planeta
, 2025
Planeta
Russia / Drama, Sci-Fi
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7.0
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Planeta
trailer
trailer
Cast
Sergey Gilev
Darya Melnikova
Denis Yasik
Mikhail Bocharov
Aleksandr Kudrenko
Gennadiy Blinov
Director
Mikhail Arkhipov
Writer
Mikhail Arkhipov
,
Timur Timerkaev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 51 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
9 April 2026
Release date
9 April 2026
Russia
Budget
72,000,000 RUR
Production
Artlight
Also known as
Planeta, The Planet, Планета
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Film rating
7.0
Rate
12
votes
7.6
IMDb
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