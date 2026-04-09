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Poster of Planeta
7.0
Planeta - trailer
Kinoafisha Films Planeta
7.0

Planeta

, 2025
Planeta
Russia / Drama, Sci-Fi
Tickets Trailers
Going 1
Not going 1
Tickets
Poster of Planeta
7.0
Tickets
Going 1
Not going 1
Planeta - trailer
Planeta  trailer

Cast

Sergey Gilev
Sergey Gilev
Darya Melnikova
Darya Melnikova
Denis Yasik
Denis Yasik
Mikhail Bocharov
Mikhail Bocharov
Aleksandr Kudrenko
Aleksandr Kudrenko
Gennadiy Blinov
Gennadiy Blinov
Director Mikhail Arkhipov
Writer Mikhail Arkhipov, Timur Timerkaev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 51 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 9 April 2026
Release date
9 April 2026 Russia
Budget 72,000,000 RUR
Production Artlight
Also known as
Planeta, The Planet, Планета

Film rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
7.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

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Planeta - trailer
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Illyuzion
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Marksistskaya
2D
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Aleksandrovskiy Sad
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