Andrey Gulnev

Andrey Gulnev

Date of Birth
22 June 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer

Popular Films

Nastoyashchij 10
Nastoyashchij (2023)
Nevskij 8.8
Nevskij (2016)
Biznes-plan schastya 0.0
Biznes-plan schastya (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 10 TV Shows 10 Actor 10
Berlinskaya zhara
Berlinskaya zhara
Thriller, War, Drama 2025, Russia
Lyutik i Anyutik
Lyutik i Anyutik
Detective 2024, Russia
Tonkaya liniya zhizni
Tonkaya liniya zhizni
Romantic 2023, Russia
Nastoyashchij 10
Nastoyashchij
Drama, Crime 2023, Russia
Biznes-plan schastya
Biznes-plan schastya
Detective 2022, Russia
Idealnaya zhena
Idealnaya zhena
Drama, Romantic 2018, Russia
Mentovskaya saga
Mentovskaya saga
Detective 2018, Russia
Nevskij 8.8
Nevskij
Drama, Crime 2016, Russia
The Chief
The Chief
Crime, Drama 2011, Russia
Gonchie
Gonchie
Action, Crime, Detective 2007, Russia
