Andrey Gulnev
Andrey Gulnev
Date of Birth
22 June 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
10
Nastoyashchij
(2023)
8.8
Nevskij
(2016)
0.0
Biznes-plan schastya
(2022)
10
TV Shows
10
Actor
10
Berlinskaya zhara
Thriller, War, Drama
2025, Russia
Lyutik i Anyutik
Detective
2024, Russia
Tonkaya liniya zhizni
Romantic
2023, Russia
10
Nastoyashchij
Drama, Crime
2023, Russia
Biznes-plan schastya
Detective
2022, Russia
Idealnaya zhena
Drama, Romantic
2018, Russia
Mentovskaya saga
Detective
2018, Russia
8.8
Nevskij
Drama, Crime
2016, Russia
The Chief
Crime, Drama
2011, Russia
Gonchie
Action, Crime, Detective
2007, Russia
