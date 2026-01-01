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Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling
Date of Birth
24 June 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Voice actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.8
The Office
(2005)
8.0
Inside Out
(2015)
8.0
Wreck-It Ralph
(2012)
Filmography
Not Suitable for Work
Comedy
2026, USA
7.2
Running Point
Comedy, Sport
2025, USA
7.7
A Nice Indian Boy
A Nice Indian Boy
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2024, USA
Legally Blonde 3
Legally Blonde 3
Comedy, Romantic
2023, USA
2
Velma
Animation, Detective, Adventure
2022, USA
6.8
Monsters at Work
Animation, Family
2021, USA
7.4
The Sex Lives of College Girls
Comedy
2021, USA
7.5
Never Have I Ever
Drama, Comedy
2020, USA
Show more
News about Mindy Kaling’s private life
'With Love, Meghan': Documentary Exploring Ex-Princess's Life Earns 33% on RT
'It’s Not Anybody’s Top Priority' — The Unexpected Reason Kate Hudson Agreed to Star in 'Running Point'
Photos
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