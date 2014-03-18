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Everything that John K. Butzin has learned about writing comes down to two simple words: Tom Clancy.

John K. Butzin Everything that John K. Butzin has learned about writing comes down to two simple words: Tom Clancy.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.