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Poster of Authors Anonymous
4.4
Authors Anonymous - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Authors Anonymous
4.4

Authors Anonymous

, 2014
Authors Anonymous
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Authors Anonymous
4.4
Authors Anonymous - Trailer
Authors Anonymous  Trailer

Synopsis

When a dysfunctional group of unpublished writers accept Hannah into their fold, the last thing they expect is her overnight success. Can these lovable misfits achieve their artistic dreams and avoid killing one another in the process?

Cast

Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco
Hannah Rinaldi
Tricia Helfer
Tricia Helfer
Sigrid Hagenguth
Teri Polo
Teri Polo
Colette Mooney
Jonathan Banks
Jonathan Banks
David Kelleher
Jonathan Bennett
Jonathan Bennett
William Bruce
Chris Klein
Henry Obert
Dylan Walsh
Dylan Walsh
Alan Mooney
Dennis Farina
Dennis Farina
John K. Butzin
Charlene Amoia
Charlene Amoia
Eudora
Daniel Riordan
Richard Brodwell
Meagen Fay
Meagen Fay
Maureen
Director Ellie Kanner
Writer David Congalton
Composer Jeff Cardoni
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2014
World premiere 18 March 2014
Release date
18 March 2014 Russia 12+
18 April 2014 Canada 14A
18 March 2014 Kazakhstan
18 April 2014 USA
18 March 2014 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Production Bull Market Entertainment, EKZ Productions, Lainie Productions
Also known as
Authors Anonymous, Anonim alkotók klubja, Anonim Yazarlar, Book of Love - Ein Bestseller zum Verlieben, Nhà Văn Không Tên Tuổi, Scribble, Анонимни автори, Неизвестные авторы, Book of Love, 作女无颜

Film rating

4.4
Rate 13 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Authors Anonymous - Trailer
Authors Anonymous Trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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