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Authors Anonymous
4.4
Authors Anonymous
, 2014
Authors Anonymous
USA / Comedy / 18+
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4.4
Authors Anonymous
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
When a dysfunctional group of unpublished writers accept Hannah into their fold, the last thing they expect is her overnight success. Can these lovable misfits achieve their artistic dreams and avoid killing one another in the process?
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Cast
Kaley Cuoco
Hannah Rinaldi
Tricia Helfer
Sigrid Hagenguth
Teri Polo
Colette Mooney
Jonathan Banks
David Kelleher
Jonathan Bennett
William Bruce
Chris Klein
Henry Obert
Dylan Walsh
Alan Mooney
Dennis Farina
John K. Butzin
Charlene Amoia
Eudora
Daniel Riordan
Richard Brodwell
Meagen Fay
Maureen
Director
Ellie Kanner
Writer
David Congalton
Composer
Jeff Cardoni
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2014
World premiere
18 March 2014
Release date
18 March 2014
Russia
12+
18 April 2014
Canada
14A
18 March 2014
Kazakhstan
18 April 2014
USA
18 March 2014
Ukraine
MPAA
PG-13
Production
Bull Market Entertainment, EKZ Productions, Lainie Productions
Also known as
Authors Anonymous, Anonim alkotók klubja, Anonim Yazarlar, Book of Love - Ein Bestseller zum Verlieben, Nhà Văn Không Tên Tuổi, Scribble, Анонимни автори, Неизвестные авторы, Book of Love, 作女无颜
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Film rating
4.4
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13
votes
4.4
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Authors Anonymous
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Stills
Quotes
John K. Butzin
Everything that John K. Butzin has learned about writing comes down to two simple words: Tom Clancy.
Showtimes
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