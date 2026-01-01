Menu
Meagen Fay
Date of Birth
1 January 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
Loot 6.7
Loot
Comedy 2022, USA
Dark Harbor 5.2
Dark Harbor Dark Harbor
Thriller 2019, USA
To Keep The Light 6.1
To Keep The Light To Keep The Light
Drama, History 2016, USA
That's My Boy 6.4
That's My Boy That's My Boy
Comedy 2012, USA
Mad Money 5.6
Mad Money Mad Money
Crime, Thriller, Comedy 2008, USA
Species: The Awakening 4
Species: The Awakening Species: The Awakening
Action, Adventure, Horror 2007, USA / Mexico
Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair
Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair
Comedy 2000, USA
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels 8.1
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Crime, Comedy 1988, USA
