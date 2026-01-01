Menu
Meagen Fay
Meagen Fay
Meagen Fay
Meagen Fay
Date of Birth
1 January 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Comedy actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.1
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
(1988)
6.7
Loot
(2022)
6.4
That's My Boy
(2012)
Actress
8
6.7
Loot
Comedy
2022, USA
5.2
Dark Harbor
Dark Harbor
Thriller
2019, USA
6.1
To Keep The Light
To Keep The Light
Drama, History
2016, USA
6.4
That's My Boy
That's My Boy
Comedy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
5.6
Mad Money
Mad Money
Crime, Thriller, Comedy
2008, USA
Watch trailer
4
Species: The Awakening
Species: The Awakening
Action, Adventure, Horror
2007, USA / Mexico
Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair
Comedy
2000, USA
8.1
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Crime, Comedy
1988, USA
Watch trailer
