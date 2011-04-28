At the end of 1952, with the best years of Hank Williams's career behind him, he hires a local kid to drive him through the Appalachian countryside for a pair of New Years shows in West Virginia and Ohio.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 42 minutes
Production year2012
World premiere28 April 2011
Release date
22 June 2012
Russia
12+
22 June 2012
Kazakhstan
22 June 2012
USA
22 June 2012
Ukraine
MPAAPG-13
Budget$9,000,000
Worldwide Gross$27,000
ProductionMozark Productions, Category One Entertainment Group, LiveBait Entertainment