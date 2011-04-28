Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Last Ride
Poster of The Last Ride
Poster of The Last Ride
Poster of The Last Ride
Рейтинги
5.8 IMDb Rating: 5.8
Rate
4 posters
Kinoafisha Films The Last Ride

The Last Ride

The Last Ride 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

At the end of 1952, with the best years of Hank Williams's career behind him, he hires a local kid to drive him through the Appalachian countryside for a pair of New Years shows in West Virginia and Ohio.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2012
World premiere 28 April 2011
Release date
22 June 2012 Russia 12+
22 June 2012 Kazakhstan
22 June 2012 USA
22 June 2012 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $9,000,000
Worldwide Gross $27,000
Production Mozark Productions, Category One Entertainment Group, LiveBait Entertainment
Also known as
The Last Ride, Последняя поездка
Director
Harry Thomason
Cast
Jesse James
Henry Thomas
Henry Thomas
Kaley Cuoco
Kaley Cuoco
Ray McKinnon
Ray McKinnon
Stephen Tobolowsky
Stephen Tobolowsky
Cast and Crew
Similar films for The Last Ride
The Merchant of Venice 5.5
The Merchant of Venice (2015)
I Saw the Light 5.8
I Saw the Light (2015)
Authors Anonymous 4.4
Authors Anonymous (2014)
Last Ride 6.6
Last Ride (2009)
Paris Trout 6.4
Paris Trout (1991)
God's Not Dead 2 5.0
God's Not Dead 2 (2016)
Big Sur 5.8
Big Sur (2013)
The Sessions 7.1
The Sessions (2012)
Mud 7.6
Mud (2012)
That Evening Sun 7.0
That Evening Sun (2009)
The Prime Gig 6.1
The Prime Gig (2000)
The Insider 8.0
The Insider (1999)

Film rating

5.8
Rate 15 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Listen to the
soundtrack The Last Ride
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more