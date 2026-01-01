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Charlene Amoia
Charlene Amoia Charlene Amoia
Kinoafisha Persons Charlene Amoia

Charlene Amoia

Charlene Amoia

Date of Birth
31 December 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

How I Met Your Mother 8.7
How I Met Your Mother (2005)
The Mentalist 8.3
The Mentalist (2008)
Sleepy Hollow 7.4
Sleepy Hollow (2013)

Filmography

Scary Movie 6 5.9
Scary Movie 6 Scary Movie 6
Comedy, Horror 2026, USA
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Tickets
6.7
The Breadwinner The Breadwinner
Comedy 2026, USA
Descendent 5.9
Descendent Descendent
Drama, Horror, Detective 2025, USA
5.4
Do You Fear What I Fear Do You Fear What I Fear
Drama, Detective 2025, USA
6.4
Have We Met This Christmas Have We Met This Christmas
Romantic 2025, USA
A Royal Christmas Tail 6.1
A Royal Christmas Tail A Royal Christmas Tail
Romantic 2025, USA
A Royal Christmas Holiday 5.8
A Royal Christmas Holiday A Royal Christmas Holiday
Romantic 2023, USA
Just Beyond 6
Just Beyond
Sci-Fi 2021, USA
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