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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Charlene Amoia
Charlene Amoia
Kinoafisha
Persons
Charlene Amoia
Charlene Amoia
Charlene Amoia
Date of Birth
31 December 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.7
How I Met Your Mother
(2005)
8.3
The Mentalist
(2008)
7.4
Sleepy Hollow
(2013)
Filmography
5.9
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
Comedy, Horror
2026, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
6.7
The Breadwinner
The Breadwinner
Comedy
2026, USA
5.9
Descendent
Descendent
Drama, Horror, Detective
2025, USA
5.4
Do You Fear What I Fear
Do You Fear What I Fear
Drama, Detective
2025, USA
6.4
Have We Met This Christmas
Have We Met This Christmas
Romantic
2025, USA
6.1
A Royal Christmas Tail
A Royal Christmas Tail
Romantic
2025, USA
5.8
A Royal Christmas Holiday
A Royal Christmas Holiday
Romantic
2023, USA
6
Just Beyond
Sci-Fi
2021, USA
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