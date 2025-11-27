Menu
Kosmicheskaya sobaka Lida

Kosmicheskaya sobaka Lida
The story begins with the dog Lida, who rushes on a satellite into a black hole, where she sees alternative worlds. Then Lida appears in the life of a 13-year-old boy. Igor lives with his mother and stepfather, and practically does not see his astronaut father. One day the teenager decides to run away from home, and that same night the dog pulls out 40-year-old Igor from the future, who tells his young version that the boy's father may die and he needs to go to Baikonur to prevent a fatal flight.
Country Russia
Production year 2025
World premiere 27 November 2025
Release date
27 November 2025 Russia Вольга
Production CTB Film Company, Rezervnaya kopiya
Also known as
Kosmicheskaya sobaka Lida, Космическая собака Лида
Director
Evgeniy Sangadzhiev
Evgeniy Sangadzhiev
Cast
Yulia Peresild
Yulia Peresild
Aleksandra Bortich
Aleksandra Bortich
Sergey Bezrukov
Sergey Bezrukov
Evgeniy Tkachuk
Evgeniy Tkachuk
Evgeniy Stychkin
Evgeniy Stychkin
