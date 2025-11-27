The story begins with the dog Lida, who rushes on a satellite into a black hole, where she sees alternative worlds. Then Lida appears in the life of a 13-year-old boy. Igor lives with his mother and stepfather, and practically does not see his astronaut father. One day the teenager decides to run away from home, and that same night the dog pulls out 40-year-old Igor from the future, who tells his young version that the boy's father may die and he needs to go to Baikonur to prevent a fatal flight.