Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Khramtsov Aleksandr Khramtsov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Khramtsov

Aleksandr Khramtsov

Aleksandr Khramtsov

Date of Birth
12 September 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo

Popular Films

Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya 5.2
Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya (2013)
Shturman lapchatyy 0.0
Shturman lapchatyy (2017)
Mikropolis 0.0
Mikropolis (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Shturman lapchatyy
Shturman lapchatyy
Animation, Children's 2017, Russia
Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya 5.2
Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2013, Russia
Watch trailer
Mikropolis
Mikropolis
Children's 2006, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more