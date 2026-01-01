Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Khramtsov
Aleksandr Khramtsov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Khramtsov
Aleksandr Khramtsov
Aleksandr Khramtsov
Date of Birth
12 September 1971
Age
54 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Popular Films
5.2
Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya
(2013)
0.0
Shturman lapchatyy
(2017)
0.0
Mikropolis
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Year
All
2017
2013
2006
All
3
Films
3
Director
3
Shturman lapchatyy
Animation, Children's
2017, Russia
5.2
Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya
Belka i Strelka: Lunnye priklyucheniya
Animation, Comedy, Adventure
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
Mikropolis
Children's
2006, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree