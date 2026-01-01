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Everett Sloane
Everett Sloane
Kinoafisha
Persons
Everett Sloane
Everett Sloane
Everett Sloane
Date of Birth
1 October 1909
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
6 August 1965
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.8
The Lady from Shanghai
(1947)
7.7
Citizen Kane
(1941)
Tickets
7.5
Somebody Up There Likes Me
(1956)
Filmography
5.4
By Love Possessed
By Love Possessed
Drama
1961, USA
6.2
Marjorie Morningstar
Marjorie Morningstar
Romantic, Drama
1958, USA
7.5
Somebody Up There Likes Me
Somebody Up There Likes Me
Sport, Drama, Biography
1956, USA
7.4
Lust for Life
Lust for Life
Drama, Biography
1956, USA
7
The Blue Veil
The Blue Veil
Drama
1951, USA
7.1
The Men
The Men
Drama
1950, USA
7.8
The Lady from Shanghai
The Lady from Shanghai
Thriller, Film-Noir, Drama
1947, USA
7.7
Citizen Kane
Citizen Kane
Drama
1941, USA
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