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Everett Sloane
Everett Sloane Everett Sloane
Kinoafisha Persons Everett Sloane

Everett Sloane

Everett Sloane

Date of Birth
1 October 1909
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
6 August 1965
Occupation
Actor, Director
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Lady from Shanghai 7.8
The Lady from Shanghai (1947)
Citizen Kane 7.7
Citizen Kane (1941)
Somebody Up There Likes Me 7.5
Somebody Up There Likes Me (1956)

Filmography

By Love Possessed 5.4
By Love Possessed By Love Possessed
Drama 1961, USA
Marjorie Morningstar 6.2
Marjorie Morningstar Marjorie Morningstar
Romantic, Drama 1958, USA
Somebody Up There Likes Me 7.5
Somebody Up There Likes Me Somebody Up There Likes Me
Sport, Drama, Biography 1956, USA
Lust for Life 7.4
Lust for Life Lust for Life
Drama, Biography 1956, USA
The Blue Veil 7
The Blue Veil The Blue Veil
Drama 1951, USA
The Men 7.1
The Men The Men
Drama 1950, USA
The Lady from Shanghai 7.8
The Lady from Shanghai The Lady from Shanghai
Thriller, Film-Noir, Drama 1947, USA
Citizen Kane 7.7
Citizen Kane Citizen Kane
Drama 1941, USA
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