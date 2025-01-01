Emile Bernard
Everything you've been doing - what we've all been doing - obsolete, the whole lot of it. Guessing with every brush stroke, pouring rivers of paint into haphazard combinations, but actually everything we're after can be achieved mathamatically.
Vincent Van Gogh
Oh what are you talking about, Seurat again? You really think a painting can be done by formula?
Emile Bernard
Can be? Is being done, right here in Paris; through precise, scientific methods.
[scene fades to Seurat's studio]
Seurat
[while working on his famous painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte]
I don't mix my colors on canvas. I mix them in the eye of the spectator. Once you accept the phenomenon of the duration of life and the human race...
[interrupted by Van Gogh]
Vincent Van Gogh
Excuse me, but this is a summit exterior. Now why do you paint it indoors by gaslight? I mean how can you judge your colors?
Seurat
Hahaha, by not.
Emile Bernard
Haha, come on Seurat, put him out of his misery. I've tried, but he's still in vice.
Seurat
Alright Bernard, come here Mr. Van Gogh.
[Vincent approaches the painting up close]
Seurat
Everyrhing I do is worked out in advance, with mathematical accuracies through precise scientific methods. I know exactly what colors I'm going to use before I pick up my brushes, and my palette is methodically prepared in the order of the spectrum. As you see: blue, blue-violet, violet-red, red, red-orange, orange-yellow, yellow, yellow-green...
[scene fades out]