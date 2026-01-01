Georgie Elgin Let's say I try my small way to help.

Bernie Dodd That's what my ex-wife used to keep me reminding of, cheerfully. She had a theory that behind every great man there was a great woman. She also was thoroughly convinced that she was great and all I needed to qualify was guidance on her part.

Georgie Elgin Still does not prove that the theory is completely wrong. I imagine one can go through history and find a few good examples.