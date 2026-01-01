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Poster of The Country Girl
7.3
Kinoafisha Films The Country Girl
7.3

The Country Girl

, 1954
The Country Girl
USA / Musical, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Country Girl
7.3

Synopsis

A director hires an alcoholic has-been and strikes up a stormy relationship with the actor's wife, who he believes is the cause of all the man's problems.

Cast

Bing Crosby
Bing Crosby
Frank Elgin
Grace Kelly
Grace Kelly
Georgie Elgin
William Holden
William Holden
Bernie Dodd
Anthony Ross
Philip Cook
Gene Reynolds
Larry
Jacqueline Fontaine
Jackie
Eddie Ryder
Ed
Robert Kent
Paul Unger
John W. Reynolds
Henry Johnson
Bob Alden
Bellboy
Director George Seaton
Writer Clifford Odets, George Seaton
Composer Victor Young
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 15 December 1954
Release date
15 December 1954 Belgium 9
12 May 1960 Hungary 18
18 May 1955 Italy
6 February 1956 Sweden 15
15 December 1954 USA NR
Production Perlberg-Seaton Productions
Also known as
The Country Girl, Ein Mädchen vom Lande, Une fille de la province, La angustia de vivir, La que volvió por su amor, Provincijalka, Amar é Sofrer, Bak kulissene, Country Girl, Dziewczyna z prowincji, Fata din provincie, Het buitenmeisje, I horiatopoula, Kaimo mergina, La ragazza di campagna, Mannen du gav mig, Mies jonka minulle annoit, O viaţă pe scenă, Para Sempre, Taşra kızı, Une fille de province, Vidéki lány, Η χωριατοπούλα, Деревенская девушка, Момиче от село, Провинциалистката, 喝采, I horiatopula (Η χωριατοπούλα), Обикновено момиче, 회상 속의 연인

Film rating

7.3
Rate 15 votes
7.2 IMDb

Quotes

Georgie Elgin Let's say I try my small way to help.
Bernie Dodd That's what my ex-wife used to keep me reminding of, cheerfully. She had a theory that behind every great man there was a great woman. She also was thoroughly convinced that she was great and all I needed to qualify was guidance on her part.
Georgie Elgin Still does not prove that the theory is completely wrong. I imagine one can go through history and find a few good examples.
Bernie Dodd It's a pity that Leonardo da Vinci never had a wife to guide him, he might have really gotten somewhere.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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