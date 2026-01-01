When you're together, you slash each other to pieces. When you're alone, you slash yourselves to pieces.

[to John about his relationship with Ann]

Pat Cooper [to John about his relationship with Ann] When you're together, you slash each other to pieces. When you're alone, you slash yourselves to pieces.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.