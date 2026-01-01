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Poster of Separate Tables
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Separate Tables
7.3

Separate Tables

, 1958
Separate Tables
USA / Romantic, Drama / 18+
Poster of Separate Tables
7.3

Synopsis

The stories of several people are told as they stay at a seaside hotel in Bournemouth which features dining at "Separate Tables."

Cast

Deborah Kerr
Deborah Kerr
Sibyl Railton-Bell
Rita Hayworth
Rita Hayworth
Ann Shankland
David Niven
Major Angus Pollock
Wendy Hiller
Pat Cooper
Burt Lancaster
Burt Lancaster
John Malcolm
Gladys Cooper
Mrs. Railton-Bell
Cathleen Nesbitt
Lady Gladys Matheson
Felix Aylmer
Mr. Fowler
Rod Taylor
Charles
Audrey Dalton
Jean
Director Delbert Mann
Writer Terence Rattigan, John Gay
Composer David Raksin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 18 December 1958
Release date
1 April 1959 Austria 12
1 January 1959 Brazil
11 February 1959 France
27 September 1959 Germany
26 March 1964 Hungary KN
27 February 1959 Italy
2 January 1959 Portugal
18 December 1958 USA
Production Hecht-Hill-Lancaster Productions, Clifton Productions
Also known as
Separate Tables, Getrennt von Tisch und Bett, Mesas separadas, Tables séparées, Aparte tafels, Fra bord til bord, Vidas Separadas, Ayrı masalar, Eri pöydissä, Horista trapezia, Külön asztalok, Mese separate, Odvojeni stolovi, Osobne stoliki, Przy oddzielnych stolikach, Taules separades, Tavole separate, Vid skilda bord, Χωριστά τραπέζια, За окремими столами, За отдельными столиками, Отделни маси, 旅路（1958）

Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.3 IMDb

Quotes

Pat Cooper [to John about his relationship with Ann] When you're together, you slash each other to pieces. When you're alone, you slash yourselves to pieces.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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