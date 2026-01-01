Separate Tables, Getrennt von Tisch und Bett, Mesas separadas, Tables séparées, Aparte tafels, Fra bord til bord, Vidas Separadas, Ayrı masalar, Eri pöydissä, Horista trapezia, Külön asztalok, Mese separate, Odvojeni stolovi, Osobne stoliki, Przy oddzielnych stolikach, Taules separades, Tavole separate, Vid skilda bord, Χωριστά τραπέζια, За окремими столами, За отдельными столиками, Отделни маси, 旅路（1958）
Film rating
7.3
Rate13 votes
7.3IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Pat Cooper[to John about his relationship with Ann]When you're together, you slash each other to pieces. When you're alone, you slash yourselves to pieces.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.