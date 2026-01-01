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Poster of Raintree County
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Raintree County
6.4

Raintree County

, 1957
Raintree Country
USA / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Raintree County
6.4

Synopsis

A graduating poet/teacher falls in love with a Southern woman, and then the Civil War and her past create problems.

Cast

Montgomery Clift
John Wickliff Shawnessy
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Susanna Drake Shawnessy
Eva Marie Saint
Nell Gaither
Nigel Patrick
Professor Jerusalem Webster Stiles
Lee Marvin
Lee Marvin
Orville 'Flash' Perkins
Rod Taylor
Garwood B. Jones
Agnes Moorehead
Agnes Moorehead
Ellen Shawnessy
Walter Abel
T.D. Shawnessy
Jarma Lewis
Barbara Drake
Tom Drake
Bobby Drake
Director Edward Dmytryk
Writer Millard Kaufman, Ross Lockridge Jr.
Composer Johnny Green
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 2 October 1957
Release date
17 December 1958 France
20 December 1957 USA
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,543
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Raintree County, El árbol de la vida, Das Land des Regenbaums, A Árvore da Vida, L'arbre de vie, Boom des levens, De goudenregen van het geluk, Det gyldne træ, Drvo života, Esőerdő Megye, Hayat Ağacı, L'albero della vita, Osa den svinei o hronos, Regnträdets land, Regntreets land, Sadepuun maa, Ţinutul Raintree, W poszukiwaniu deszczowego drzewa, Zlatý kraj, Οσα δεν σβήνει ο χρόνος, Округ Рэйнтри, Окръг Рейнтрий, 愛情の花咲く樹

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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