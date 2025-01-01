Menu
Agnes Moorehead

Agnes Moorehead
Agnes Moorehead
Date of Birth
6 December 1900
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
30 April 1974
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
7.7
Jane Eyre
(1943)
7.7
Citizen Kane
(1941)
7.6
All That Heaven Allows
(1955)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Film-Noir
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
1956
1955
1953
1951
1943
1941
All
7
Films
7
Actress
7
6.8
The Swan
The Swan
Comedy, Romantic, Drama
1956, USA
7.6
All That Heaven Allows
All That Heaven Allows
Drama, Romantic
1955, USA
6.8
The Story of Three Loves
The Story of Three Loves
Drama, Romantic, Musical
1953, USA
7.1
The Blue Veil
The Blue Veil
Drama
1951, USA
7.1
Fourteen Hours
Fourteen Hours
Drama, Film-Noir
1951, USA
7.7
Jane Eyre
Jane Eyre
Drama, Romantic
1943, USA
7.7
Citizen Kane
Citizen Kane
Drama
1941, USA
Watch trailer
