Agnes Moorehead
Agnes Moorehead

Date of Birth
6 December 1900
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
30 April 1974
Occupation
Actress

Popular Films

Jane Eyre 7.7
Jane Eyre (1943)
Citizen Kane 7.7
Citizen Kane (1941)
All That Heaven Allows 7.6
All That Heaven Allows (1955)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 7 Films 7 Actress 7
The Swan 6.8
The Swan The Swan
Comedy, Romantic, Drama 1956, USA
All That Heaven Allows 7.6
All That Heaven Allows All That Heaven Allows
Drama, Romantic 1955, USA
The Story of Three Loves 6.8
The Story of Three Loves The Story of Three Loves
Drama, Romantic, Musical 1953, USA
The Blue Veil 7.1
The Blue Veil The Blue Veil
Drama 1951, USA
Fourteen Hours 7.1
Fourteen Hours Fourteen Hours
Drama, Film-Noir 1951, USA
Jane Eyre 7.7
Jane Eyre Jane Eyre
Drama, Romantic 1943, USA
Citizen Kane 7.7
Citizen Kane Citizen Kane
Drama 1941, USA
