Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Nigel Patrick Nigel Patrick
Kinoafisha Persons Nigel Patrick

Nigel Patrick

Nigel Patrick

Date of Birth
2 May 1913
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
21 September 1981
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Battle of Britain 7.0
Battle of Britain (1969)
Pandora and the Flying Dutchman 6.9
Pandora and the Flying Dutchman (1951)
The Pickwick Papers 6.9
The Pickwick Papers (1952)

Filmography

The MacKintosh Man 6.3
The MacKintosh Man The MacKintosh Man
Thriller 1973, USA / Great Britain
Battle of Britain 7
Battle of Britain Battle of Britain
Action, War, Drama, History 1969, Great Britain
Raintree County 6.4
Raintree County Raintree Country
Drama, Romantic 1957, USA
The Pickwick Papers 6.9
The Pickwick Papers The Pickwick Papers
Drama, Comedy 1952, Great Britain
Pandora and the Flying Dutchman 6.9
Pandora and the Flying Dutchman Pandora and the Flying Dutchman
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery 1951, Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more