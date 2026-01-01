Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Awards
Nigel Patrick
Nigel Patrick
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nigel Patrick
Nigel Patrick
Nigel Patrick
Date of Birth
2 May 1913
Age
68 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
21 September 1981
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.0
Battle of Britain
(1969)
6.9
Pandora and the Flying Dutchman
(1951)
6.9
The Pickwick Papers
(1952)
Filmography
6.3
The MacKintosh Man
The MacKintosh Man
Thriller
1973, USA / Great Britain
7
Battle of Britain
Battle of Britain
Action, War, Drama, History
1969, Great Britain
6.4
Raintree County
Raintree Country
Drama, Romantic
1957, USA
6.9
The Pickwick Papers
The Pickwick Papers
Drama, Comedy
1952, Great Britain
6.9
Pandora and the Flying Dutchman
Pandora and the Flying Dutchman
Drama, Fantasy, Mystery
1951, Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree