Poster of Beau Brummell
Poster of Beau Brummell
6.4 IMDb Rating: 6.4
Kinoafisha Films Beau Brummell

Beau Brummell

Beau Brummell 18+
Synopsis

In 1796, Captain George Brummell of the 10th Royal Hussars Regiment offends the Prince of Wales with his straightforward outspokenness and gets fired from the army but is chosen as the Prince's personal advisor.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 16 November 1954
Release date
1 January 1956 Austria 6
17 August 1955 France
16 November 1954 Great Britain
Budget $1,762,000
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
Beau Brummell, Beau Brummell y la bella!, Beau Brummel - Rebell und Verführer, Beau Brummell - Rebell und Verführer, Le beau Brummel, O Belo Brummell, Beau Brummel, Bo Bramel, Brummell kapitány, Çapkın Prens, El árbitro de la elegancia, El hermoso Brummel, Forfængelighedens pris, Kongelig skandale, Krasavchik Brammel, Kuninkaan suosikki, Lord Brummell, O Belo Brummel, O oraios Brummell, Piękny Brummell, Skandalernas man, The Life and Times of Beau Brummell, Ο ωραίος Μπρούμελ, Красавчик Браммел
Director
Curtis Bernhardt
Cast
Stewart Granger
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Peter Ustinov
Peter Ustinov
Robert Morley
Robert Morley
James Donald
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Beau Brummell [to Patricia] Please stay. We want each other. Think of the story you can tell our grandchildren.
Stills
