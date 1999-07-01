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Edward Dmytryk
Edward Dmytryk
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edward Dmytryk
Edward Dmytryk
Edward Dmytryk
Date of Birth
4 September 1908
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
1 July 1999
Occupation
Director
Popular Films
7.7
The Caine Mutiny
(1954)
7.2
Mirage
(1965)
7.1
The Young Lions
(1958)
Filmography
5.7
Bluebeard
Bluebeard
Thriller, Crime, Drama
1972, France / Italy / West Germany
5.6
Shalako
Shalako
Western, Drama, Action
1968, Great Britain / Germany
7.3
Mirage
Mirage
Mystery, Thriller
1965, USA
7.1
The Young Lions
The Young Lions
War, Action, Drama
1958, USA
6.4
Raintree County
Raintree Country
Drama, Romantic
1957, USA
7.7
The Caine Mutiny
The Caine Mutiny
Romantic, Drama, War
1954, USA
6.5
The Juggler
The Juggler
War, Drama
1953, USA
5.3
Mutiny
Mutiny
Adventure, History
1952, USA
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