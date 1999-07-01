Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Edward Dmytryk Edward Dmytryk
Kinoafisha Persons Edward Dmytryk

Edward Dmytryk

Edward Dmytryk

Date of Birth
4 September 1908
Age
90 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
1 July 1999
Occupation
Director

Popular Films

The Caine Mutiny 7.7
The Caine Mutiny (1954)
Mirage 7.2
Mirage (1965)
The Young Lions 7.1
The Young Lions (1958)

Filmography

Bluebeard 5.7
Bluebeard Bluebeard
Thriller, Crime, Drama 1972, France / Italy / West Germany
Shalako 5.6
Shalako Shalako
Western, Drama, Action 1968, Great Britain / Germany
Mirage 7.3
Mirage Mirage
Mystery, Thriller 1965, USA
The Young Lions 7.1
The Young Lions The Young Lions
War, Action, Drama 1958, USA
Raintree County 6.4
Raintree County Raintree Country
Drama, Romantic 1957, USA
The Caine Mutiny 7.7
The Caine Mutiny The Caine Mutiny
Romantic, Drama, War 1954, USA
The Juggler 6.5
The Juggler The Juggler
War, Drama 1953, USA
Mutiny 5.3
Mutiny Mutiny
Adventure, History 1952, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more