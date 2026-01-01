Menu
Poster of A Place in the Sun
Poster of A Place in the Sun
Poster of A Place in the Sun
7.1 IMDb Rating: 7.7
A Place in the Sun

A Place in the Sun

A Place in the Sun 18+
Synopsis

A poor boy gets a job working for his rich uncle and ends up falling in love with two women.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 1951
World premiere 5 April 1951
Release date
21 March 1952 Austria 12
12 June 1951 Belgium 9
9 April 1952 France
12 June 1951 Germany
24 September 1952 Japan
28 October 1972 South Korea 15
12 June 1951 Sweden 15
28 August 1951 USA
Budget $2,295,304
Worldwide Gross $18,247
Production Paramount Pictures
Also known as
A Place in the Sun, Ambiciones que matan, Ein Platz an der Sonne, Une place au soleil, En plats i solen, Um Lugar ao Sol, An American Tragedy, Een plaats in de zon, Egy hely a nap alatt, Eine amerikanische Tragödie, En plads i solen, En plass i solen, Illusie van het geluk, İnsanlık suçu, Jeolmeunieui yangji, Mesto pod Suncem, Mia thesi ston ilio, Miejsce pod słońcem, Miesto na výslní, Místo na výsluní, Mjesto pod suncem, Paikka auringossa, The Lovers, The Prize, Un loc sub soare, Un lugar bajo el sol, Un lugar en el sol, Un posto al sole, Μια θέση στον ήλιο, Место под солнцем, Місце під сонцем, Място под слънцето, 郎心似铁, 郎心如鐵, 陽のあたる場所
Director
George Stevens
Cast
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor
Montgomery Clift
Shelley Winters
Anne Revere
Cast and Crew
Quotes
Angela Goodbye, George.
[half-turns away and then looks back]
Angela Seems like we always spend the best part of our time just saying goodbye.
Listen to the
soundtrack A Place in the Sun
Stills
