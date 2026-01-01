Also known as
A Place in the Sun, Ambiciones que matan, Ein Platz an der Sonne, Une place au soleil, En plats i solen, Um Lugar ao Sol, An American Tragedy, Een plaats in de zon, Egy hely a nap alatt, Eine amerikanische Tragödie, En plads i solen, En plass i solen, Illusie van het geluk, İnsanlık suçu, Jeolmeunieui yangji, Mesto pod Suncem, Mia thesi ston ilio, Miejsce pod słońcem, Miesto na výslní, Místo na výsluní, Mjesto pod suncem, Paikka auringossa, The Lovers, The Prize, Un loc sub soare, Un lugar bajo el sol, Un lugar en el sol, Un posto al sole, Μια θέση στον ήλιο, Место под солнцем, Місце під сонцем, Място под слънцето, 郎心似铁, 郎心如鐵, 陽のあたる場所