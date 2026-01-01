Menu
Manou Lubowski
Date of Birth
6 November 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Voice actor

Kokowääh 2 6.6
Kokowääh 2 (2013)
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World 6.3
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World (2008)
Hui Buh und das Hexenschloss 5.9
Hui Buh und das Hexenschloss (2022)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Hui Buh und das Hexenschloss 5.9
Hui Buh und das Hexenschloss
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2022, Germany
Kokowääh 2 6.6
Kokowääh 2
Comedy, Family 2013, Germany
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World 6.3
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World
Animation, Children's 2008, Germany
