Manou Lubowski
Kinoafisha
Manou Lubowski
Date of Birth
6 November 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Voice actor
Popular Films
6.6
Kokowääh 2
(2013)
6.3
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World
(2008)
5.9
Hui Buh und das Hexenschloss
(2022)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Children's
Comedy
Family
Year
All
2022
2013
2008
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
5.9
Hui Buh und das Hexenschloss
Hui Buh und das Hexenschloss
Adventure, Comedy, Family
2022, Germany
Watch trailer
6.6
Kokowääh 2
Kokowääh 2
Comedy, Family
2013, Germany
Watch trailer
6.3
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World
Animation, Children's
2008, Germany
Watch trailer
