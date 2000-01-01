Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Manfred Trilling
Manfred Trilling
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manfred Trilling
Manfred Trilling
Manfred Trilling
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actor
Popular Films
6.3
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Children's
Year
All
2008
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.3
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World
Animation, Children's
2008, Germany
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree