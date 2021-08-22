Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mamma Moo Finds Her Way Home
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Mamma Moo Finds Her Way Home

Mamma Moo Finds Her Way Home

Mamma Mu hittar hem 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Mamma Moo wants to see the world. Crow has already seen everything. When Stork shows up at the Farm and starts building a nest, Crow is challenged by someone who actually traveled the whole world. Mamma Moo gets the feeling that there is so much more out there to see than her usual pasture, Crow tries his hardest to convince her to stay where she belongs – like a normal cow.
Country Sweden
Runtime 1 hour 5 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 22 August 2021
World premiere 22 August 2021
Release date
11 November 2022 Finland S
3 November 2022 Germany 0
22 August 2021 Norway
9 September 2022 Sweden Btl
Worldwide Gross $285,820
Production SF Studios
Also known as
Mamma Mu hittar hem, Mamma Moo Finds Her Way Home, Mama Muh und die grosse weite Welt, La Mama Muu torna a casa, Mama Mu wraca do domu, Mamá Muu vuelve a casa, Mamma Boe - Op zoek naar thuis, Mamma Mø finner hjem, Mamma Mu - Voltando Para Casa, Mamma Muu leiab tee koju, Mimmi Lehmä löytää kotiin, Mor Muh vender hjem
Director
Tomas Tivemark
Christian Ryltenius
Christian Ryltenius
Cast
Rachel Mohlin
Johan Ulvesson
Tiffany Kronlöf
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Mamma Moo Finds Her Way Home
Pelle Svanslös 5.5
Pelle Svanslös (2020)
Bamse och dunderklockan 6.2
Bamse och dunderklockan (2018)
Bamse And The Witch's Daughter 6.0
Bamse And The Witch's Daughter (2016)
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World 6.3
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World (2008)

Cartoon rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more