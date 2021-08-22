Mamma Moo wants to see the world. Crow has already seen everything. When Stork shows up at the Farm and starts building a nest, Crow is challenged by someone who actually traveled the whole world. Mamma Moo gets the feeling that there is so much more out there to see than her usual pasture, Crow tries his hardest to convince her to stay where she belongs – like a normal cow.
CountrySweden
Runtime1 hour 5 minutes
Production year2021
Online premiere22 August 2021
World premiere22 August 2021
Release date
11 November 2022
Finland
S
3 November 2022
Germany
0
22 August 2021
Norway
9 September 2022
Sweden
Btl
Worldwide Gross$285,820
ProductionSF Studios
Also known as
Mamma Mu hittar hem, Mamma Moo Finds Her Way Home, Mama Muh und die grosse weite Welt, La Mama Muu torna a casa, Mama Mu wraca do domu, Mamá Muu vuelve a casa, Mamma Boe - Op zoek naar thuis, Mamma Mø finner hjem, Mamma Mu - Voltando Para Casa, Mamma Muu leiab tee koju, Mimmi Lehmä löytää kotiin, Mor Muh vender hjem