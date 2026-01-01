Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Malte Arkona Malte Arkona
Kinoafisha Persons Malte Arkona

Malte Arkona

Malte Arkona

Date of Birth
1 October 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Voice actor

Popular Films

Jasper: Journey to the End of the World 6.3
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World 6.3
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World Jasper: Journey to the End of the World
Animation, Children's 2008, Germany
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more