Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maresa Sedlmeier
Maresa Sedlmeier
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maresa Sedlmeier
Maresa Sedlmeier
Maresa Sedlmeier
Actor type
Voice actor
Popular Films
6.3
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World
(2008)
4.5
Princess Lillifee
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Animation
Children's
Fairy Tale
Family
Year
All
2009
2008
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
4.5
Princess Lillifee
Prinzessin Lillifee
Animation, Family, Fairy Tale
2009, Germany
Watch trailer
6.3
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World
Jasper: Journey to the End of the World
Animation, Children's
2008, Germany
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree