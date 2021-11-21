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Filmography
Nina Ruslanova
Nina Ruslanova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nina Ruslanova
Nina Ruslanova
Nina Ruslanova
Date of Birth
5 December 1945
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
21 November 2021
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Bohodukhiv
Place of death
Moscow, Russia
Place of burial
Troyekurovskoye cemetery, Russia
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.5
Heart of a Dog
(1988)
7.9
Tears Were Falling
(1982)
7.8
Afonya
(1975)
Filmography
6.1
Zhila-byla odna baba
Drama, History
2015, Russia
5.5
Viy
Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy
2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
Watch trailer
6.7
Moms
Mamy
Comedy
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
7.3
Ohotniki za brilliantami
Drama, Action, Crime
2011, Russia
4.2
The Best Movie 3
Samyy luchshiy film 3-DE
Comedy
2011, Russia
Watch trailer
7.8
What Men Talk About
O chyom govoryat muzhchiny
Comedy
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
6.8
Once Upon a Time There Lived a Simple Woman
Zhila-byla odna baba
History, Drama
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
6.6
Kitayskaya babushka
Kitayskaya babushka
Romantic, Comedy
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
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