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Nina Ruslanova
Nina Ruslanova Nina Ruslanova
Kinoafisha Persons Nina Ruslanova

Nina Ruslanova

Nina Ruslanova

Date of Birth
5 December 1945
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
21 November 2021
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Bohodukhiv
Place of death
Moscow, Russia
Place of burial
Troyekurovskoye cemetery, Russia
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Heart of a Dog 8.5
Heart of a Dog (1988)
Tears Were Falling 7.9
Tears Were Falling (1982)
Afonya 7.8
Afonya (1975)

Filmography

Zhila-byla odna baba 6.1
Zhila-byla odna baba
Drama, History 2015, Russia
Viy 5.5
Viy Viy
Adventure, Thriller, Fantasy 2014, Germany / Russia / Czechia / Great Britain / Ukraine
Watch trailer
Moms 6.7
Moms Mamy
Comedy 2012, Russia
Watch trailer
Ohotniki za brilliantami 7.3
Ohotniki za brilliantami
Drama, Action, Crime 2011, Russia
The Best Movie 3 4.2
The Best Movie 3 Samyy luchshiy film 3-DE
Comedy 2011, Russia
Watch trailer
What Men Talk About 7.8
What Men Talk About O chyom govoryat muzhchiny
Comedy 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Once Upon a Time There Lived a Simple Woman 6.8
Once Upon a Time There Lived a Simple Woman Zhila-byla odna baba
History, Drama 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Kitayskaya babushka 6.6
Kitayskaya babushka Kitayskaya babushka
Romantic, Comedy 2010, Russia
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