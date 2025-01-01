Menu
Poster of Chelovek, kotoryy smeetsya
1 poster
Chelovek, kotoryy smeetsya

Chelovek, kotoryy smeetsya

Chelovek, kotoryy smeetsya - trailer
Chelovek, kotoryy smeetsya  trailer
Country Russia
Production year 2026
World premiere 5 February 2026
Release date
5 February 2026 Russia НМГ Кинопрокат
Production Infiniti kontent
Also known as
Chelovek, kotoryy smeyotsya, Человек, который смеётся
Director
Vladimir Kott
Vladimir Kott
Cast
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Yevgeni Tsyganov
Sergei Garmash
Sergei Garmash
Stepan Devonin
Stepan Devonin
Anton Eskin
Anton Eskin
Anastasiya Krasovskaya
Anastasiya Krasovskaya
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Film Trailers
Chelovek, kotoryy smeetsya - trailer
Chelovek, kotoryy smeetsya Trailer
