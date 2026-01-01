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Shura Bi-2 Shura Bi-2
Kinoafisha Persons Shura Bi-2

Shura Bi-2

Shura Bi-2

Date of Birth
3 February 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor, The Adventurer, Voice actor

Popular Films

What Men Talk About 7.8
What Men Talk About (2010)
Snezhnaya Koroleva 2: Perezamorozka 6.0
Snezhnaya Koroleva 2: Perezamorozka (2014)
Prevratnosti sudby 5.6
Prevratnosti sudby (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Strana chudes 5
Strana chudes Strana chudes
Comedy 2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Snezhnaya Koroleva 2: Perezamorozka 6
Snezhnaya Koroleva 2: Perezamorozka Snezhnaya Koroleva 2: Perezamorozka
Family, Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2014, Russia
Watch trailer
Mamy 3 4.6
Mamy 3 Mamy 3
Comedy, Family 2014, Russia
Watch trailer
What Men Talk About 7.8
What Men Talk About O chyom govoryat muzhchiny
Comedy 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Prevratnosti sudby 5.6
Prevratnosti sudby Prevratnosti sudby
Romantic 2008, Russia
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