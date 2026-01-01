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About
Filmography
Shura Bi-2
Shura Bi-2
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shura Bi-2
Shura Bi-2
Shura Bi-2
Date of Birth
3 February 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Voice actor
Popular Films
7.8
What Men Talk About
(2010)
6.0
Snezhnaya Koroleva 2: Perezamorozka
(2014)
5.6
Prevratnosti sudby
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
Year
All
2015
2014
2010
2008
All
5
Films
5
Actor
4
Composer
1
5
Strana chudes
Strana chudes
Comedy
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
6
Snezhnaya Koroleva 2: Perezamorozka
Snezhnaya Koroleva 2: Perezamorozka
Family, Adventure, Animation, Fantasy
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
4.6
Mamy 3
Mamy 3
Comedy, Family
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
7.8
What Men Talk About
O chyom govoryat muzhchiny
Comedy
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
5.6
Prevratnosti sudby
Prevratnosti sudby
Romantic
2008, Russia
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