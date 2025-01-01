Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Andrey Kavun
Andrey Kavun
Kinoafisha Persons Andrey Kavun

Andrey Kavun

Date of Birth
9 December 1969
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Kandagar 7.0
Kandagar (2010)
Skipped Parts 6.9
Skipped Parts (2010)
Piranha 6.6
Piranha (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 7 Films 4 TV Shows 3 Director 6 Writer 3
Yolki 1914 5
Yolki 1914 Yolki 1914
Comedy 2014, Russia
Watch trailer
Sherlok Holms
Sherlok Holms
Detective 2013, Russia
Kandagar 7
Kandagar Kandagar
Action, Drama 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Skipped Parts 6.9
Skipped Parts Detyam do 16...
Romantic 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Piranha 6.6
Piranha Okhota na Piranyu
Thriller, Crime, Action 2006, Russia
Kursanty
Kursanty
Drama, War 2005, Russia
Russkie amazonki
Russkie amazonki
Adventure, Romantic 2002, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more