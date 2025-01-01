Menu
Filmography
Andrey Kavun
Date of Birth
9 December 1969
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.0
Kandagar
(2010)
6.9
Skipped Parts
(2010)
6.6
Piranha
(2006)
Filmography
5
Yolki 1914
Yolki 1914
Comedy
2014, Russia
Watch trailer
Sherlok Holms
Detective
2013, Russia
7
Kandagar
Kandagar
Action, Drama
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
6.9
Skipped Parts
Detyam do 16...
Romantic
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
6.6
Piranha
Okhota na Piranyu
Thriller, Crime, Action
2006, Russia
Kursanty
Drama, War
2005, Russia
Russkie amazonki
Adventure, Romantic
2002, Russia
