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Poster of Legally Blonde 3
Kinoafisha Films Legally Blonde 3

Legally Blonde 3

, 2023
Legally Blonde 3
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Legally Blonde 3

Cast

Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon
Elle Woods
Alanna Ubach
Alanna Ubach
Serena
Jessica Cauffiel
Jessica Cauffiel
Margot
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge
Paulette Parcelle
Director Jamie Suk
Writer Dan Goor, Mindy Kaling, Karen McCullah, Kirsten Smith
Composer Rolfe Kent
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production year 2023
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Hello Sunshine, Marc Platt Productions
Also known as
Legally Blonde 3, Blonde et légale 3, Gudrā blondīne 3, La revanche d'une blonde 3, La rivincita delle bionde 3, Legalmente Loira 3, Legalmente rubia 3, Luật Sư Không Bằng Cấp 3, Natürlich blond 3, Una rubia muy legal 3, Блондинка в законе 3

Film rating

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Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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