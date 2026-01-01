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Filmography
Elizabeth Beckwith
Elizabeth Beckwith
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elizabeth Beckwith
Elizabeth Beckwith
Elizabeth Beckwith
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.9
The Goldbergs
(2013)
5.4
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
(2003)
2.8
Freshwater
(2016)
Filmography
2.8
Freshwater
Freshwater
Action, Adventure, Comedy
2016, USA
7.9
The Goldbergs
Comedy, Family
2013, USA
5.4
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Comedy
2003, USA
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