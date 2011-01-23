Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mean Girls 2
4.5
Mean Girls 2 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Mean Girls 2
4.5

Mean Girls 2

, 2011
Mean Girls 2
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Mean Girls 2
4.5
Mean Girls 2 - Trailer
Mean Girls 2  Trailer

Synopsis

The Plastics are back in the long-awaited follow-up to the smash hit Mean Girls - and now the clique is more fashionable, funny, and ferocious than ever.

Cast

Maiara Walsh
Mandi Weatherly
Jennifer Stone
Meaghan Jette Martin
Johanna 'Jo' Mitchell
Claire Holt
Claire Holt
Chastity Meyer
Nicole Gale Anderson
Nicole Gale Anderson
Hope Plotkin
Linden Ashby
Rod Mitchell
Donn Lamkin
Sidney Hanover
Dan Coleman
Mr. Winkle
Patrick Johnson
Nick 'Big Z' Zimmer
Colin Dennard
Elliott Gold
Bethany Anne Lind
Quinn Shinn
Director Melanie Mayron
Writer Cliff Ruby, Elana Lesser, Allison Schroeder
Composer Brian Lapin, Transcenders
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2011
Online premiere 3 April 2012
World premiere 23 January 2011
Release date
23 January 2011 Russia 16+
23 January 2011 Australia
23 January 2011 Kazakhstan
23 January 2011 Spain
23 January 2011 USA
23 January 2011 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Production Paramount Famous Productions
Also known as
Mean Girls 2, Bajos csajok 2, Chicas malas 2, Chicas pesadas 2, Giras e Terríveis 2, Girls Club 2 - Vorsicht bissig!, Kötü Kızlar 2, Lolita Malgré Moi 2, Mean Girls, Mean Girls 2 - tylyt tytöt 2, Meninas Malvadas 2, Những Cô Nàng Lắm Chiêu 2, Opasne devojke 2, Opasne djevojke 2, Wredne dziewczyny 2, Дрянные девчонки 2, Круті дівчата 2, 辣妹過招2, Pis Qızlar 2, Зіпсовані дівчиська 2

Film rating

4.5
Rate 14 votes
4.1 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Mean Girls 2 - Trailer
Mean Girls 2 Trailer
Mean Girls 2 - Clip 1
Mean Girls 2 Clip 1
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Mean Girls 2

Mean Girls
Mean Girls Comedy
2004, USA
7.0
Bratz
Bratz Comedy, Family
2007, USA
5.0
The Kissing Booth 2
The Kissing Booth 2 Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA / Great Britain
5.0
The Kissing Booth
The Kissing Booth Romantic, Comedy
2018, Great Britain / USA
6.0
So Undercover
So Undercover Action, Comedy
2012, USA
6.0
Picture This
Picture This Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2008, USA
5.0
Wild Child
Wild Child Romantic, Comedy
2008, USA
6.0
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: All or Nothing Comedy, Sport
2006, USA
5.0
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde Comedy
2003, USA
5.0
Clueless
Clueless Romantic, Comedy
1995, USA
6.0
The Starving Games
The Starving Games Comedy
2013, USA
4.0
General Education
General Education Comedy
2012, USA
4.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Kassa nevest
Kassa nevest
2026, Russia, Romantic, Comedy
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more