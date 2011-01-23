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Mean Girls 2
4.5
Mean Girls 2
, 2011
Mean Girls 2
USA / Comedy / 18+
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4.5
Mean Girls 2
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
The Plastics are back in the long-awaited follow-up to the smash hit Mean Girls - and now the clique is more fashionable, funny, and ferocious than ever.
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Cast
Maiara Walsh
Mandi Weatherly
Jennifer Stone
Meaghan Jette Martin
Johanna 'Jo' Mitchell
Claire Holt
Chastity Meyer
Nicole Gale Anderson
Hope Plotkin
Linden Ashby
Rod Mitchell
Donn Lamkin
Sidney Hanover
Dan Coleman
Mr. Winkle
Patrick Johnson
Nick 'Big Z' Zimmer
Colin Dennard
Elliott Gold
Bethany Anne Lind
Quinn Shinn
Director
Melanie Mayron
Writer
Cliff Ruby
,
Elana Lesser
,
Allison Schroeder
Composer
Brian Lapin
,
Transcenders
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2011
Online premiere
3 April 2012
World premiere
23 January 2011
Release date
23 January 2011
Russia
16+
23 January 2011
Australia
23 January 2011
Kazakhstan
23 January 2011
Spain
23 January 2011
USA
23 January 2011
Ukraine
MPAA
PG-13
Production
Paramount Famous Productions
Also known as
Mean Girls 2, Bajos csajok 2, Chicas malas 2, Chicas pesadas 2, Giras e Terríveis 2, Girls Club 2 - Vorsicht bissig!, Kötü Kızlar 2, Lolita Malgré Moi 2, Mean Girls, Mean Girls 2 - tylyt tytöt 2, Meninas Malvadas 2, Những Cô Nàng Lắm Chiêu 2, Opasne devojke 2, Opasne djevojke 2, Wredne dziewczyny 2, Дрянные девчонки 2, Круті дівчата 2, 辣妹過招2, Pis Qızlar 2, Зіпсовані дівчиська 2
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Film rating
4.5
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Stills
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Mandi Weatherly
Jo Mitchell, you have no idea how scary I can be.
Showtimes
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