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Liam Cunningham
Liam Cunningham Liam Cunningham
Kinoafisha Persons Liam Cunningham

Liam Cunningham

Liam Cunningham

Date of Birth
2 June 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Place of Birth
East Wall, Ireland
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Game of Thrones 9.0
Game of Thrones (2011)
Prime Suspect: The Last Witness 8.1
Prime Suspect: The Last Witness (2003)
The Musketeers 7.9
The Musketeers (2014)

Filmography

Palestine 36 7.4
Palestine 36 Palestine 36
Biography, Drama, History 2025, Palestine / France / Denmark
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The Physician II 6.4
The Physician II The Physician II
Drama 2025, Germany
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3 Body Problem 7.3
3 Body Problem
Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
Masters of the Universe: Revolution 7.2
Masters of the Universe: Revolution
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2024, USA
The Last Voyage of Demeter 6.3
The Last Voyage of Demeter Last Voyage of the Demeter
Horror, Fantasy, Mystery 2023, India / USA
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Masters of the Universe: Revelation 5.4
Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2021, USA
Domina 7.2
Domina
Drama, History 2021, Great Britain/Italy
The Vault 7.1
The Vault Way Down
Thriller 2020, Spain
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