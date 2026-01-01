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Liam Cunningham
Liam Cunningham
Kinoafisha
Persons
Liam Cunningham
Liam Cunningham
Liam Cunningham
Date of Birth
2 June 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Place of Birth
East Wall, Ireland
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
9.0
Game of Thrones
(2011)
8.1
Prime Suspect: The Last Witness
(2003)
7.9
The Musketeers
(2014)
Filmography
7.4
Palestine 36
Palestine 36
Biography, Drama, History
2025, Palestine / France / Denmark
Watch trailer
6.4
The Physician II
The Physician II
Drama
2025, Germany
Watch trailer
7.3
3 Body Problem
Drama, Sci-Fi
2024, USA
7.2
Masters of the Universe: Revolution
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2024, USA
6.3
The Last Voyage of Demeter
Last Voyage of the Demeter
Horror, Fantasy, Mystery
2023, India / USA
Watch trailer
5.4
Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2021, USA
7.2
Domina
Drama, History
2021, Great Britain/Italy
7.1
The Vault
Way Down
Thriller
2020, Spain
Watch trailer
Show more
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