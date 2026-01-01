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Emma Cleasby Emma Cleasby
Kinoafisha Persons Emma Cleasby

Emma Cleasby

Emma Cleasby

Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Cumbria, United Kingdom
Actor type
Horror actor, Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Doomsday 6.8
Doomsday (2008)
Dog Soldiers 6.4
Dog Soldiers (2002)

Filmography

Doomsday 6.8
Doomsday Doomsday
Drama, Thriller, Action, Horror 2008, Great Britain
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Dog Soldiers 6.4
Dog Soldiers Dog Soldiers
Horror, Sci-Fi 2002, Great Britain / USA / Luxembourg
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