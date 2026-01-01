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Filmography
Emma Cleasby
Emma Cleasby
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emma Cleasby
Emma Cleasby
Emma Cleasby
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Cumbria, United Kingdom
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.8
Doomsday
(2008)
6.4
Dog Soldiers
(2002)
Filmography
6.8
Doomsday
Doomsday
Drama, Thriller, Action, Horror
2008, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.4
Dog Soldiers
Dog Soldiers
Horror, Sci-Fi
2002, Great Britain / USA / Luxembourg
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